Woman indicted on defrauding IL Secretary of State’s Office & IL Dept. of Revenue

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A federal grand jury indicted a Centralia woman of defrauding the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office and the Illinois Department of Revenue of nearly $350,000.

Officials said Candace Faye Wanzo was employed at the Secretary of State’s Office as an administrator and supervisor of Vehicle Services. She was employed in this position from March 2015 to April 2017. In this role, Wanzo was responsible for the Public Service Center in the Howlett Building in Springfield. In this facility, drivers could pay their title and registration fees, apply/pay for license plates among other services.

Wanzo is accused of stealing title and registration fees and sales tax payments. She is accused of concealing the theft by replacing the cash with title and registration fees from other car owners. Wanzo also allegedly used UPS instead of U.S. Mail to deliver license plates to hide the delay caused by her having to find other cash to replace the stolen fees. She is accused of misapplying $303,649 in fees.

Additionally, Wanzo is accused of stealing $40,102 in sales tax payments from December 2008 to April 2017.