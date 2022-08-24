CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA)–A family is still searching for their loved one that went missing Sunday night.

“We were out on horseback most of the night. We are not planning another search as of yet. We feel we have searched everything we can in Clinton. We will not stop looking, but we are going to regroup with family and see what we want to do from here. We’re still waiting on police. The police are doing a lot and trying to piece things together…” said the family of Juana Arellano.

She went for a walk and a drink at Snappers Bar and Grill in Clinton, but she never arrived. Police said they checked all surveillance footage available and zero signs of her on camera.

If you see her, call police.