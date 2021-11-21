Woman identified in deadly crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the woman who was killed in a car crash in rural Vermilion County on Friday.

McFadden said the woman is 70-year-old Brenda McVicker of Hoopeston. An autopsy was performed on Sunday.

An investigation by the Illinois State Police indicated that McVicker was driving an SUV between two semi-trucks on Illinois Route 49 at approximately 3:13 p.m. The truck in front of McVicker slowed down at County Road 4000 North due to a stopped school bus with flashing lights activated. McVicker also slowed down.

State troopers say the truck behind McVicker rear-ended her SUV and pushed the SUV into the rear of the truck in front of her. McVicker’s SUV caught fire and became fully engulfed by flames. She died at the scene.

Neither truck driver was injured.

The driver of the truck that rear-ended McVicker’s SUV – 51-year-old Corey Grant of Houston, Texas – was ticketed for following McVicker’s car too closely.