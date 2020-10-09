Woman identified after being hit by car over state line

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (NEXSTAR) — The woman who was hit and killed on I-74 earlier this week, past the state line, has been identified.

The Vermillion County Indiana Sheriff said the victim was 44-year-old Meghan Nigra, of Westville, Illinois. Witnesses said she was sitting in a car on the side of the road with emergency flashers on.

Officials said she left the car, for an unknown reason, and was in the middle of the road when she was hit by a van in the passing lane. That driver called 911.

Police are still investigating this crash.