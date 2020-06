MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was hurt after her car hit a deer on the interstate.

It happened on Interstate 72 at milepost 132 at 7:56 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say 44 year old Stacy Phillips was driving in the east bound lane when she hit a deer.

She was taken to the hospital after her car hit a tree.

The road was shut down for 20 minutes but is back open now.