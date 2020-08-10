Woman hurt after shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured on Sunday.

Police say shots were fired near the area of 1600 Edgewood Drive around midnight .

Upon arrival, officers were investigating the scene when they were told that a gunshot victim, 31, of Chicago, had arrived at the OSF Emergency Room.

The victim says she was standing in a nearby parking lot when she heard multiple gunshots being fired from an unknown direction.

The victim was hit in the shoulder by the gunfire and then left the area. She got a ride to the hospital from a friend.

The victim is in stable condition and her wound is not considered life-threatening.

S everal cars in the parking lot had been struck by the gunfire.

Police say no other injuries were reported during this incident and no suspect information is currently available.

The investigation into this shooting continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.