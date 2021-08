GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman wanted to help the Gibson City community, but she did not have the money to do so. However, she did know of one way she could help.

Working as a groomer with Barking Beauties Spaw, Gabrielle Pollard wanted to make sure people did not have to choose between renovating their house or neglecting their dog. She said grooming is very important for their health, so she wanted to help this way.