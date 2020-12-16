Woman given 2 years probation for accidentally smothering baby while drunk

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Court records showed a woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to accidentally smothering her baby and will now serve two years of probation.

In February, Jennifer Bishop told police she drank an entire bottle of whisky, a bottle of NyQuil and took Ability prior to falling asleep with the child in her bed. When she woke up, she realized the baby missed his overnight feeding. He was found not breathing.

Coroner Michael Day said the baby died from asphyxia due to overlaying while co-sleeping with an adult.

In July, Bishop originally pleaded not guilty, but then changed her plea. Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges.

In addition to her probation, Bishop will have to complete a substance abuse evaluation as well as take parenting classes recommended by DCFS.