Woman gets concerning mail around holidays

News
Posted: / Updated:

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman in Monticello says she has been getting Grinch mail for the past couple years every time she puts out her Christmas decorations.

Susan Chumbley has received around eight letters- each one with a similar message criticizing her decorations.

She says she just wishes the person sending the letters would leave her alone and stop.

Monticello police say there have been a few people in the community who’ve gotten similar letters. They also say there isn’t much they can do since it’s considered not threatening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story