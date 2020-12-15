Woman gets concerning mail around holidays

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman in Monticello says she has been getting Grinch mail for the past couple years every time she puts out her Christmas decorations.

Susan Chumbley has received around eight letters- each one with a similar message criticizing her decorations.

She says she just wishes the person sending the letters would leave her alone and stop.

Monticello police say there have been a few people in the community who’ve gotten similar letters. They also say there isn’t much they can do since it’s considered not threatening.