Woman frustrated over discarded deer remains

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman in town is frustrated with people dumping deer remains on the side of the road.

She has noticed this more than once. It is happening on a county road north of Georgetown, right by the state lane.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the biggest question on this is: whomever did this, did they have permission to do it? For example, the land is private property. If a person wants to dump there, they would have to ask the owner. It is not confirmed whether or not they did.

Catrina Hinchman said her biggest concern is that it is right out in the open. She has actually spotted remains from two different deer along the road. “Just dispose of it after you’re done hunting. I have nothing against hunting. I like deer meat just as well as anybody else. No problem with it. Just do not leave it along with the sides of the road for somebody else.”

Hinchman said she is also concerned because there is a camp right down the road. She does not want kids riding by and seeing that.

IDNR officers said the fine for dumping on someone else’s property is around $200 for each time you do it.