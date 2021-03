URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana woman said she is frustrated after her tires were slashed a day after 100 tires were slashed a few streets down from her.

According to her surveillance video, the person is not the same as the suspect arrested for the first incident. She thinks this was personal because only her cars were slashed on her street.

A call to Urbana Police regarding this investigation has not yet been returned.