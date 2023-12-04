SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from Springfield has been sentenced to serve more than three years in prison for stalking and threatening case workers for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

25-year-old Lerin Hughes of Springfield was sentenced Thursday to three and a half years in prison for cyberstalking. Hughes will also have three years of supervised release after her sentence.

In summer 2022, Hughes made multiple threatening posts, including threatening to kill, on Facebook directed towards one employee investigating child abuse. She also sent threatening texts and e-mails for a contractor working for the agency. Prosecutors also presented evidence Hughes said she wanted to shoot other juvenile court workers and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The threats Hughes made spanned four months.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Colleen Lawless said Hughes’ sentence is important to deter others from harassing child welfare employees.

“DCFS employees work tirelessly to protect children in the State of Illinois,” Assistant United States Attorney Sarah Seberger said. “The defendant’s words caused real and severe emotional distress that these victims never should have had to endure for merely doing their jobs. This sentence sends a strong message that there are consequences for online threats of violence towards government employees.”

Hughes was indicted and arrested in Oct. 2022. She was convicted in July.