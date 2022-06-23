SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman was found guilty in a bench trial on Wednesday for possessing methamphetamine.

Judge Amanda Ade Harlow found Rachel Rentfro, age 38, guilty of the offense of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Prior Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials Conviction. This conviction carries a potential prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison.

Rentfro was arrested for this offense on August 25 of last year. Officers found her passed out in her car in the parking lot of Country View Apartments on 9th Street in Shelbyville. When the officers woke her up, they observed her hiding a glass pipe with burnt residue under one of her legs. The residue tested positive for meth.

Rentfro will be sentenced at a later date.