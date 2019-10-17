Woman found guilty of killing wife

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A jury found a Danville woman guilty of murdering her wife in July 2018. They deliberated for more than two hours before convicting Shelley Murphy.

Murphy and her wife Daye Lynn Murphy had a fight in their home. Murphy beat her and struck her in the head. She was found three days later by police dead on the floor. She died from bleeding in the brain due to a subdural hematoma, but authorities aren’t exactly sure when she died before they got there.

Murphy will be sentenced on December 6th. She faces between 20-100 years in prison because the victim was older than 60 years old.