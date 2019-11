BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman accused of killing her boyfriend’s 8-year-old daughter has been found guilty.

Officials say Cynthia Baker kicked Rica Roundtree in the stomach hard enough to kill her in January. She was arrested in April.

The Jury’s Verdict… 1st degree Murder Count: Guilty

Aggravated Battery: Guilty

3 Counts of Domestic Battery: Guilty

Endangering Life of a Child: Guilty — Munashe Kwangwari (@Munashe_Kw) November 19, 2019

Deliberations started Monday. On Tuesday, a jury found Baker guilty of first degree murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and endangering the life of a child.