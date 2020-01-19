Woman found dead outside friend’s home

CHRISMAN, Il.. (WCIA) –The Edgar County Sherriff’s Office is investigating the death of woman who was found Saturday morning.

Neva A. Martin, 45, of Paris, was found by a male friend who had discovered her unresponsive in his yard at around 10:25 a.m.

The friend says he last seen her shortly after midnight.

Chrisman Ambulance, Horizon Health Ambulance, and the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene within minutes of the call.

Martin was pronounced dead by Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett.

Official cause of death is pending an autopsy to be performed Monday morning.

The incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police, the Edgar County Coroner, and the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department.