CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The holiday season is right around the corner, which means a lot of incoming and outgoing mail. One woman in Champaign said she put a check into a drop box — but it ended up in the wrong hands.

It happened on Mattis Avenue a couple weeks ago. Andra Jones said she was mailing a check of around $2,500 to Capital One, but someone ended up stealing it. They changed the amount to more than $3,000 and cashed it out of state.

“It just kind of irritates me,” Jones said. “It’s just going to keep going on if they don’t catch whoever’s doing it.”

She called the Champaign Police Department and they took down her information. She said that after calling her bank, she was able to get the money back. Champaign Police said they know this a nationwide problem and are investigating local cases.