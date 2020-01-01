Woman facing homicide charges in man’s death

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Taylorville woman is accused of stabbing and killing a man police said she was in a relationship with.

Police said Michaela Herpstreith, 21, stabbed Jason Bright, 40, in the chest Tuesday afternoon. She’s facing homicide charges.

They were called to East Adams Street near Dairy Lane for a man with a stab wound. Police gave first aid and Bright was sent to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Police later found Herpstreith at a different location and arrested her.

Police are still investigating.