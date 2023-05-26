SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from Springfield is now facing criminal DUI charges for her suspected role in a deadly crash that happened earlier this month.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright announced on Friday that two days prior, a grand jury indicted Marina Rhone, 29, in connection to that crash. She was charged with three counts of driving under the influence causing death, class 2 felonies.

Springfield Police officials said that on May 1, a car Rhone is accused of operating drove through a red light at the intersection of Second and Cook Streets. That car t-boned another car that was being driven by 41-year-old Kevin Crews, who was seriously injured and died five days later.

Police officials added that the car that hit Crews was driving at high speed on Second Street when it approached traffic stopped at the light. Rhone, they said, drove her car into the bike lane to get around the traffic and then entered the intersection.

Rhone is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on a $200,000 bond. If convicted, she faces up to 14 years in prison.