CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- EIU officials talk about efforts to rebuild and recoup, after the university was hit hard during the state budget impasse. They say the impasse, combined with a decline in student enrollment, created a troublesome situation.

The university had to lay off close to 400 employees. Now, they have a more positive outlook. Enrollment is trending upward, and the university is able to replace some of those jobs they had to leave vacant.