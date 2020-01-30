Woman expected in court for VFW theft

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a woman is expected to be in court after she was accused of stealing money from the Rantoul VFW.

75-year-old Brenda Wise came into the Rantoul Police Department Thursday and was issued a state notice to appear in court for “theft over $500” for arraignment. She is expected to be in court for the first time on February 28.

Wise is accused of siphoning cash from the VFW register and other places. Officers said the theft had been ongoing for at least three to four years.

Police said they have been investigating this for a couple months. They are still doing forensic auditing on the total amount stolen, but they have a preliminary amount of between $6,000-8,000. However, the VFW Board says it was around six figures. Officers are still sorting through all the sources from where the money was taken.