Woman donates millions to opera house

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One group is feeling the generosity of one woman.

Phyllis Brissenden left $45 million to a St. Louis opera theater in her will. She passed away in December. She did not have any children and her husband died in 1986.

Friends said Brissenden loved the arts and traveled the world taking in opera shows. She was a lifetime board member of the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis as well as the Illinois Symphony Orchestra.

While she did not leave any money to the orchestra in Springfield, their director said donations to any arts program is a good thing. “You hope that others will say, ‘I want to invest in my hometown community and follow the lead and invest in the organizations within Springfield,” said Trevor Orthmann, Illinois Symphony Orchestra Executive Director. Brissenden comes from the Herndon bloodline. Her family owned the dry goods store in downtown Springfield.

Although she did not leave any money for the orchestra in Springfield, she did reportedly leave some money to other organizations she was affiliated with in Central Illinois. However, those donations were nowhere near the $45 million gift.

Those who connected to Brissenden’s love of the arts are working to honor her legacy. Officials with the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis said they will dedicate this year’s production of “Susannah” in her memory.

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra said the board is looking to honor her with vocal performances next year.