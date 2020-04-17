Woman donates hundreds of handmade masks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman has donated hundreds of handmade masks to frontline workers and community members, and she’s not done yet.

Beth Englebrecht-Wiggans began making masks a few weeks ago when Carle put out a call for donations. Since then, she has donated them to not only Carle, but also Christie Clinic, OSF, the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and her neighbors.

“It is fun to see people in something you’ve made,” Englebrecht-Wiggans says. “I’m a member of the Champaign-Urbana Spinners and Weavers Guild and when you see someone walking by in something you’ve made, it’s very nice.”

Carle has donated elastic for Wiggans to make more masks, and one of her neighbors gave her wire to add to some of the masks. She’s already working on at least 100 additional masks.

