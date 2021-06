CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)—The coroner released the name of a woman who died after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Police and emergency medical personnel were called to the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Walnut Street around 6:17 pm Friday night. Fifty-one-year-old Towanda D. Frazier was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Frazier’s death and the circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.