BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman died in a house fire. It happened about 8 am, Sunday, in the 400-block of North 1st Street.

The coroner says preliminary autopsy results show 46-year old Angela Zimmerman died from carbon monoxide poisoning from breathing smoke and soot during the fire.

The was no evidence of non-fire relate injury. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.