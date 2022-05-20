VIRGINIA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old woman from Virginia, Illinois, died after falling into Adam Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park, according to park officials.

They said her body was recovered Thursday evening.

Adam Falls is located on the East Inlet Trail on the west side of the park.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue and Grand Lake Fire assisted the park in the incident. The victim’s body was taken to the Grand County Coroner’s Office.

The victim’s name will be released after next of kin are notified.

Officials said park visitors are reminded to remain back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls, especially during spring runoff. They stated that rocks at streamside are often slippery and water is very cold and can be deceivingly deep and swift. They advise visitors to always provide proper supervision for children, who by nature, tend to be attracted to water.