Woman dies after multi-car crash on I-70

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said an 86-year-old woman is dead after a crash on Friday morning.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on I-70 near Effingham. Four vehicles were involved.

All four vehicles were westbound when three of them slowed down. One of the vehicles, a 2014 Dodge Caravan, failed to slow down and rear-ended another vehicle. The Caravan pushed the vehicle into the rear of the car in front of them, causing a domino-effect with the remaining vehicles.

The drivers of the Caravan and the car they rear-ended were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the Caravan, 86-year-old Evadine Goers, of Saint Elmo, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Caravan was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. The driver of one of the other vehicles was ticketed for driving with a suspended license.