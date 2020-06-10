Woman dies after house fire

ATHENS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner said a woman died after she was pulled out of a house fire Wednesday morning.

Coroner Jim Allmon said the fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Coneflower Drive in Athens. Firefighters got 69-year-old Carolyn Coffman out of the house and took her to the hospital. Allmon said she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning. The coroner’s office continues to investigate Coffman’s death and the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.