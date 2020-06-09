Woman dies after hurt in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner said a woman that was hurt in a Saturday shooting has died.

Coroner Michael Day said 22-year-old Shemilah Sanders was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital in “grave condition.” She passed away Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after the coroner said Sanders was shot Satuday near the Garfield Underpass. There were two men arrested in connection to the shooting. The first was Lavanski Folks, who officers said was arrested in connection to the story, but not for shooting Sanders. The second was Paul Folks, who was charged with murder.