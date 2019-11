FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Rankin woman is dead after a car crash Tuesday afternoon. It happened south of Clarence at 2600 E and 200 N.

Mary Diskin, 84, was pronounced dead at Carle Hospital in Urbana. The Champaign County Coroner said Diskin was driving south on 2600 when she collided with a car driving east on 200.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The crash is under investigation.