Woman dies after being hit by car

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman has died after being hit by a car.

It happened near University Avenue and Russel Street in Champaign around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say a car was turning left when the driver hit 56-year-old Mary Johansen while she was walking her dog in a crosswalk.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said no autopsy will be performed; an inquest could be held at a later date.

The diver of the car has been cited for a failure to yield.

The death is still under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner’s office as well as Champaign Police.