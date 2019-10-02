Woman dies after being found beneath bridge

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman died after police say she jumped from an area bridge. Police responded to the South Gilbert Street Memorial Bridge about 8 pm, Tuesday. Reports suggested the woman was going to possibly jump.

When officers arrived, they could not find the woman. While checking the water, they found a 27-year old woman lying in the water near the bridge. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 – 2250