Woman dies after apartment fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is dead after an early morning apartment fire at Sangamon Towers in Springfield.

Mary Garlin was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Crews said people were already evacuating when they got there. The fire was in a room on the second floor, but smoke spread throughout the entire building.

“Our truck crew found the fire-room rather quickly, and was able to get into that room, and find the occupant who was there that had to be taken into the hospital,” said Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough. Garlin died shortly after from smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.