Woman delivers 275 balloons to seniors in assisted living facilities

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA) —

Hundreds of seniors in Effingham all received a valentine this week. Kyla Pals is the owner of Party Worx in Effingham. She wanted to spread some joy, so she started a campaign called “Adopt a grandparent, send a smile.”

Pals started this in January. People could purchase a balloon buddy for ten dollars and then the balloons were sent this week.

275 grandparents were adopted. More than 4,500 strings were tied and the balloons were sent to every single assisted living facility and rehab center in Effingham.

“It’s just so awesome to see. They’re hugging them, they’re kissing them. They’re smiling ear to ear,” Pals said.

Pals says they delivered these at the beginning of the week because they have lots of valentines to deliver tomorrow.