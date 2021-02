BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is dead after a train hit her Wednesday night.

According to the Macon County Coroner, Karen Sammons, 53, of Blue Mound, was a pedestrian at the railroad tracks near the 500 block of Railroad Ave. Officials say Sammons stepped into the path of an oncoming freight train.

She was killed instantly. Train crews reported the accident at around 3:50 pm.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the county coroner are still investigating.