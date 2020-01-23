Woman dies in crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a woman died after a late night crash on Tuesday.

In a press release, Officer John Fermon, Bloomington Police PIO, said officers and firefighters were called to a single car crash on West Market Street, west of Brock Drive. When they got there, they found the car ran off of Market and crashed into a ditch.

A man, who officers say was the passenger, was not hurt. However, the driver, Kelli Roseberry, was seriously hurt. She was taken to Advocate BroMenn Emergency department where she later died. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said the cause of death was cervical spinal injuries due to an automobile crash. Toxicology results are pending.