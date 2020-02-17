Woman dead after evening crash

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating a Sunday evening crash that left a Bunker Hill woman dead.

Around 6:18 p.m. Sunday, police say 37-year-old Dale Mansholt, of Dorsey, was driving southbound on Illinois Route 159 when a John Deere skid steer fell off his trailer.

The skid steer fell into the northbound lane of Illinois Route 159, where a 57-year-old Bunker Hill woman driving in that lane collided with it head-on.

Police say the woman, Teresa Mullnik, had to be “extricated” from the vehicle following the collision.

Mullnik was taken to an area hospital; she died there from her injuries.

Police say no further information about the incident is available at this time.

