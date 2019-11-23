Woman found dead inside home after teen crashed car into gas line causing a fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a teen was driving drunk when car hit house causing an explosion and fire.

Investigators say it happened in the 2300 block of East Locust Street around 11 p.m. Friday night. Police say the car left the roadway and crashed into the home striking a gas line causing a fire.

Firefighters and crews put out the fire once the gas was shut off.

Once inside the home they found an 87-year-old woman dead.

The driver of the vehicle was a 17 year old male who was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

The driver was later arrested for DUI and has other pending charges.

