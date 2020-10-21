Woman creates page for Halloween events

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman in Mahomet has created a way for families in her town to celebrate Halloween safely.

Sarah Newsome made a Facebook page that lets parents know about all the Halloween events in the area.

It’ll also have a list and map of the houses that are participating in trick or treating.

Newsome says Halloween doesn’t have to be canceled if everyone is safe.

“I wanted to do something to you know, get a map going, saying ‘hey, this is where candy will be. Don’t go to this house because they won’t be here.’ stuff kind of like that. It really wasn’t really for me. It’s really just for the kids,” she says.

She’s thinking of having a turkey and Christmas drive next.