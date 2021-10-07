Woman convicted of neglecting brother

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — 61-year-old Christie Brown of Monticello has been convicted of four charges in relation to the death of Ronald Blankenship and severe medical problems of her pets.
According to officials, on Thursday morning, a jury of six people charged Christie with (1) neglect of an elderly person, (2) neglect of a person with a disability, (3) aggravated cruelty to a companion animal (dog) and (4) aggravated cruelty to a companion animal (cat).
Officials said the neglect charges related to the death of Christie’s brother, Ronald Blankenship, in August 2018. He shared and co-owned a Monticello house with her.
Christie’s sentence hearing is set for December 7 at 2 p.m. She is facing up to 14 years in prison but is also eligible for probation on these charges.
34-year-old Mason Brown, Christie’s son, was convicted in July on similar charges. He was sentenced to five years in prison.