Woman convicted of neglecting brother

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — 61-year-old Christie Brown of Monticello has been convicted of four charges in relation to the death of Ronald Blankenship and severe medical problems of her pets.

related stories 3 arrested after death investigation

According to officials, on Thursday morning, a jury of six people charged Christie with (1) neglect of an elderly person, (2) neglect of a person with a disability, (3) aggravated cruelty to a companion animal (dog) and (4) aggravated cruelty to a companion animal (cat).

Officials said the neglect charges related to the death of Christie’s brother, Ronald Blankenship, in August 2018. He shared and co-owned a Monticello house with her.

Christie’s sentence hearing is set for December 7 at 2 p.m. She is facing up to 14 years in prison but is also eligible for probation on these charges.

34-year-old Mason Brown, Christie’s son, was convicted in July on similar charges. He was sentenced to five years in prison.