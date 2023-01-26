URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021.

Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an apartment complex near Kenwood Road and White Street in Champaign and shots were fired. Ingram-Triner was shot in the neck and later died at the hospital.

Colbert was one of two people to be charged in connection to the murder. Quincy Hayes is charged with obstructing justice after police officials said he was also present at the shooting and provided false information to investigators. Hayes is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 15 for further proceedings.

Colbert will be sentenced on March 23.