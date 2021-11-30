Woman charged with threatening officers during arrest

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that a woman was charged in relation to threats she made to police officers while being arrested.

Cynthia C. Elliot of Vandalia was charged with two counts of Threatening a Public Official (a Class 3 felony) and Resisting a Peace Officer (a Class A misdemeanor). The charges allege that Elliot threatened to kill two police officers and one officer’s family and physically resisted arrest.

Elliot is being held on a $20,000 bail. She will appear in court on Dec. 20 for a preliminary hearing.