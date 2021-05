VERMILION, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman accused of setting a fire that killed her boyfriend and child pleaded not guilty in court today.

Stefanie Sanders is charged with arson, manslaughter, and first-degree murder.

Michael and Nettie Phipps died in a fire in early March. Nettie was only 2-months old when she died.

Firefighters found the Edgar County home in flames when they arrived.

Sanders will be back in court next month.