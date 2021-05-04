Woman charged with murder & arson appears in court

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Tuscola woman charged with murder and arson was in court on Tuesday.

Stefanie Sanders was arrested for murder, involuntary manslaughter, residential arson and aggravated arson.

On March 1, Michael Phipps and 2-month-old Nettie Phipps died in the fire. Sanders and two other children made it out of the house.

Michael Phipps was Sanders’ boyfriend and Nettie Phipps was her daughter.

Sanders was given a court appointed attorney. She was tearful in court as the judge read her charges.

The attorneys in the case did not want to speak on camera.

Sanders will be back at court on May 17 for a preliminary hearing.