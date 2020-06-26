Woman charged with meth trafficking

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — One woman was charged with meth trafficking in federal court on Thursday.

Officials said Angela Brown was charged for alleged possession of more than 50 grams of meth with intent to distribute. This comes after Brown was arrested Tuesday near Ashmore, in rural Coles County.

Brown was ordered to remain in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. There is a pending detention hearing scheduled for June 29. Officials said if Brown is convicted, she could spend 10 years to life in prison.