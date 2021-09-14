Woman charged with DUI after fatal crash

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Kylene Sisk of Westervelt was charged with (1) aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, (2) aggravated driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs and (3) aggravated driving under the influence of drugs on Monday.

According to Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke, each charge will have a sentencing range of 6 to 28 years. These charges were made from an Illinois State Police investigation of a car crash that happened on North Road last Friday. The crash killed two people — Kacy Alday and Stephanie Newton of Assumption, Illinois.

Nichole said Sisk appeared in court via Zoom on Monday. Bail was set at $2 million by Circuit Judge Mike McHaney. Sisk will appear again in court on September 27 at 10:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.