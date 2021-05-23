Woman charged with DUI after crashing car, damaging front porch of home

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a 34-year-old Sumner woman is expected to survive after wrecking her car Saturday night and damaging a home in Lawrenceville.

Troopers say the crash happened before 11 p.m. on Fourth Street north of Collins Avenue.

Police say Maryann Nusz was driving a black 2012 GMC Terrain south on Fourth Street when her car veered off the left side of the road. Her vehicle then hit a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that was parked in a driveway.

The force of the impact pushed the pick-up truck into a house, investigators say, adding it caused extensive damage to the front porch.

Troopers say the car Nusz hit was empty. Police say the woman was taken to an area hospital.

Nuzs was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and driving under the influence.