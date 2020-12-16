Woman charged with death of dog

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was arrested after police said a landlord found a dead dog in her home.

Court records show Taryn Goodwin bonded out of jail. The Sangamon County State’s Attorney charged Goodwin with aggravated cruelty to an animal and violation of owner’s duties.

Officials said that on December 5, Goodwin’s dog’s remains were found in her home in the 1200 block of East Ash. “The investigation showed that Goodwin abandoned the dog in the residents without adequate access to food or water which resulted in the dog’s death.”

The heartbreaking death of this animal was entirely preventable and unnecessary. There are criminal consequences for those who commit such inhumane acts of extreme cruelty against a defenseless animal. Dan Wright, Sangamon County State’s Attorney

Goodwin is expected to make her first court appearance on January 14.