CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is under arrest and charged with attempted murder after police officials said she shot a man last month during a fight.

The shooting happened the night of May 24 on Providence Circle. Officials said the investigation indicated that a fight broke out between multiple people; during that fight, someone fired multiple shots toward the crowd, hitting a 28-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, fighting for his life.

Officials said their investigation identified Gennell Carter-Tucker, 27, as the person who fired toward the crowd. A warrant for her arrest was issued, charging her with attempted murder.

On Tuesday, officials said Carter-Tucker was located in Champaign and arrested by Champaign Police and U.S. Marshals. She was booked into the Champaign County Jail on the attempted murder charge.

Although an arrest has been made, Champaign Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone who has additional information about it is asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for tipsters to share information with officers in private.

Alternatively, anyone wanting to remain anonymous, even to law enforcement, can submit their tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tips that results in an arrest will be rewarded with up to $2,500 in this case.