Woman celebrates 100th birthday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.

But by talking to her, you would never know it.

Ellyn Yvonne Sumbtion turns 100-years-young on Tuesday, July 20. That didn’t stop her from standing up and greeting the WCIA crew that made a visit to her Saturday party.

She had a big smile on her face the whole time. She also shared with WCIA what she thinks is the secret to a long life.

“I think the secret to a long life is loving life,” Ellyn Yvonne Sumbtion says.

Her youngest brother, who is 86, was able to come down from Chicago to celebrate the special occasion with his sister.

He says that it’s incredible how spry she is.